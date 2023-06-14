Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $273.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.78.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,101,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,101,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total transaction of $220,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,109. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV opened at $291.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.38 and its 200-day moving average is $229.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $154.45 and a twelve month high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

