SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Trading Up 1.3%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGLFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SGL Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised SGL Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, Composite Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.