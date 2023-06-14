Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.34

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.34 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 61.20 ($0.77). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.77), with a volume of 137,184 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.36) price target on shares of Severfield in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Severfield Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £209.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,116.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Severfield Increases Dividend

About Severfield

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

