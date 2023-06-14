Severfield (LON:SFR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 68.32 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67.60 ($0.85), with a volume of 513488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.20 ($0.77).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.30. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.36) price objective on shares of Severfield in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.35. The company has a market capitalization of £209.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,116.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

