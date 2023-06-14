ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Decreased by Emerson Point Capital LP

Emerson Point Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,712 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 2.6% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $9.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $563.90. 409,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,304. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $565.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

