Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Insider Alfred Moufarrige Purchases 60,997 Shares

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Rating) insider Alfred Moufarrige bought 60,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.10 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$189,090.70 ($127,763.99).
Servcorp Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.50.
Servcorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Servcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.