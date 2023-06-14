SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Up 263.4% in May

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 263.4% from the May 15th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEDS remained flat at $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.12. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SemiLEDs in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

