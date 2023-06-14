SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 58,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 54,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCWX. Bank of America reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $136,667.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 632,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,639.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 114,489 shares of company stock worth $955,598. 83.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $605.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.
