Secret Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Secret has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and $5.96 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00318338 USD and is up 6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,127.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

