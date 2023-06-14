Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the May 15th total of 284,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Secoo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SECO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 684,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,458. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Secoo has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.03.
Secoo Company Profile
