Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

