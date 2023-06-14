Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.24

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 259479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 313.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 733.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.