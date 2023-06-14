Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.84 Per Share

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.82. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 45.83 ($0.57) on Wednesday. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.80 ($0.72). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.14. The company has a market capitalization of £224.13 million, a P/E ratio of 380.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

