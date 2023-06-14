Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 6.4% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,614,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

