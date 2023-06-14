Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.16. 1,177,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,274,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$1.87 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00, a PEG ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.60.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

