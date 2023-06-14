Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Holdings Lifted by Forager Capital Management LLC

Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises makes up 6.4% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Rush Enterprises worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 97,894 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

