Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

RWAYZ remained flat at $24.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.21. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Get Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Featured Articles

