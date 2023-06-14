Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Trading Down 3.8%

Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 88,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 77,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Royal Road Minerals Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 28.99, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Royal Road Minerals Company Profile

Royal Road Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Nicaragua, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Los Andes project located in Boaco department of Nicaragua; and the Piedra Iman property located in Chinandega district of Nicaragua.

