Round Hill Music Royalty Fund (OTC:RHILF) Trading Up 16%

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited (OTC:RHILF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Company Profile

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited invests in music intellectual property. It owns and operates a portfolio of 49 catalogues of music copyright properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the Channel Islands.

