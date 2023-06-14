Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW) Short Interest Up 93.8% in May

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCLW. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCLW remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring businesses operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.