Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW) Short Interest Up 93.8% in May

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCLW. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.
Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ROCLW remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
About Roth Ch Acquisition V
Roth Ch Acquisition V Co intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring businesses operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.
Read More
