ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 590.9% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ROHM Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROHCY traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. 2,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.09. ROHM has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $47.31.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

