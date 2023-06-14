Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Hits New 12-Month High at $309.53

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $309.53 and last traded at $309.53, with a volume of 408344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,955. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $215,125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

