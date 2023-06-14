Reviewing Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) & Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Rating) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Aristocrat Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verb Technology has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aristocrat Group and Verb Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology $9.44 million 0.64 -$37.44 million ($13.99) -0.11

Profitability

Aristocrat Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verb Technology.

This table compares Aristocrat Group and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology -401.41% -274.75% -115.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aristocrat Group and Verb Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verb Technology has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,464.10%. Given Verb Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Verb Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. engages in the provision distilled spirits products. It offers vodka under the Big Box Vodka brand. The company was founded by Melanie S. Maute on July 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Co., Inc. engages in platform development. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. The company was founded by Rory J. Cutaia on November 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Lehi, UT.

