Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for National Bank of Canada (NA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) in the last few weeks:
- 6/7/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$93.00 to C$92.00.
- 6/1/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$82.00 to C$93.00.
- 6/1/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$108.00.
- 6/1/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$113.00 to C$109.00.
- 6/1/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$116.00 to C$111.00.
- 6/1/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$109.00.
- 5/23/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.
- 5/16/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$112.00 to C$110.00.
- 5/16/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$113.00 to C$116.00.
- 5/9/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$98.00 to C$82.00.
National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NA traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$98.11. 201,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,680. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$104.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.745694 EPS for the current year.
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
