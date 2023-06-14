Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for National Bank of Canada (NA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) in the last few weeks:

6/7/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$93.00 to C$92.00.

6/1/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/1/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$82.00 to C$93.00.

6/1/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$108.00.

6/1/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$113.00 to C$109.00.

6/1/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$116.00 to C$111.00.

6/1/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$109.00.

5/23/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

5/16/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$112.00 to C$110.00.

5/16/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$113.00 to C$116.00.

5/9/2023 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$98.00 to C$82.00.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NA traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$98.11. 201,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,680. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$104.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.745694 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.82%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

