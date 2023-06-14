Request Price Tops $0.0723 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $72.30 million and approximately $548,166.33 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019566 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015492 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,986.08 or 1.00029284 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.071699 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $868,309.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

