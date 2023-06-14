Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) versus Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Head-To-Head Review

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Nogin has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nogin alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nogin and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nogin N/A N/A -39.73% Repay -9.51% 6.83% 3.89%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nogin $94.47 million 0.15 -$52.73 million N/A N/A Repay $279.23 million 2.71 $12.84 million ($0.33) -22.82

This table compares Nogin and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Repay has higher revenue and earnings than Nogin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nogin and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nogin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50

Nogin presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 700.00%. Repay has a consensus price target of $11.45, suggesting a potential upside of 52.12%. Given Nogin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nogin is more favorable than Repay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Nogin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Nogin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Repay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repay beats Nogin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nogin

(Get Rating)

Nogin, Inc. operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment. The company develops Nogin, an enterprise software solution used by brands and retailers from various industry verticals to operate and scale their ecommerce business initiatives. Nogin, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nogin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nogin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.