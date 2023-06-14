Relx (LON:REL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,472.20

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,472.20 ($30.93) and traded as high as GBX 2,569 ($32.14). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,560 ($32.03), with a volume of 1,534,971 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on REL. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,585 ($32.34) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.79) target price on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($35.16) to GBX 2,840 ($35.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.90) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.87).

The company has a market cap of £49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,069.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,560.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,473.99.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

