Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Regional Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 8,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,656. Regional Health Properties has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Regional Health Properties by 62.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate for the purpose of long-term care and senior living. It operates under the Real Estate Services and the Healthcare Services segments. The Real Estate Services segment includes owning, leasing, and subleasing healthcare facilities, predominantly skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living facilities to third-party tenants.

