Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Regional Health Properties Stock Performance
Shares of RHE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 8,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,656. Regional Health Properties has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Regional Health Properties Company Profile
Regional Health Properties, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate for the purpose of long-term care and senior living. It operates under the Real Estate Services and the Healthcare Services segments. The Real Estate Services segment includes owning, leasing, and subleasing healthcare facilities, predominantly skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living facilities to third-party tenants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regional Health Properties (RHE)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.