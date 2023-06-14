Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Head-To-Head Review

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) and Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Mercialys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 31.08% 6.03% 3.43% Mercialys N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Mercialys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 3 6 0 2.67 Mercialys 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Regency Centers and Mercialys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Regency Centers currently has a consensus target price of $68.09, suggesting a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Regency Centers’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Mercialys.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Mercialys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.22 billion 8.44 $482.86 million $2.25 26.85 Mercialys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Mercialys.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Mercialys on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2022, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.1 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,087 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 168.1 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has SIIC real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022.

