Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Update

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 683,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Red Cat Stock Performance
NASDAQ RCAT traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 100,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Red Cat has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819,488 shares in the company, valued at $819,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry.The firm product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.
