Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.37. Approximately 4,358,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,430,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,053,000 after acquiring an additional 372,564 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

