Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Rail Vision Trading Up 41.3 %
NASDAQ:RVSNW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343. Rail Vision has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.
About Rail Vision
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rail Vision (RVSNW)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.