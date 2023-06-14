Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rail Vision Trading Up 41.3 %

NASDAQ:RVSNW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343. Rail Vision has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

