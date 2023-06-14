RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Down to $32.96

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.96, but opened at $31.20. RadNet shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 981,674 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

RadNet Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $301,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 323,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,603.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $301,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,603.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $138,412.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,884 shares of company stock worth $1,373,113 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,632,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,904 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,253,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,423,000 after purchasing an additional 39,619 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in RadNet by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,560,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,213,000 after purchasing an additional 391,060 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 22.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 326,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Stories

