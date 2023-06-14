QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Up 0.4%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.59 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.55 ($0.14). 36,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 241,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.35 million, a PE ratio of 288.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and retails clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2022, it operated through 62 standalone stores, 69 concessions in the United Kingdom, and 3 online partners; 5 standalone stores and 18 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 82 points of sale through franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and a wholesale to department store in the United States, as well as ecommerce websites.

