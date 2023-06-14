QUASA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $176.94 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $176.94 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00016162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,273.51 or 1.00106461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00142588 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $352.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

