QUASA Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $352.47 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00019341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015663 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,990.82 or 1.00054201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002493 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00143486 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $529.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

