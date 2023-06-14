Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Trading Down 4.3%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 2,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Qualstar Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corp. engages in the manufacture and trade of data storage systems. It operates through the Power Supplies and Data Storage segment. The Power Supplies segment designs, produces, and distributes power supplies used to convert alternating current line voltage to direct current voltages of electronic equipment.

