Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.12 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $221.92 million and $22.36 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00008166 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.65 or 0.06705836 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00045378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00033203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,696,892 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

