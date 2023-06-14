QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Down 48.7% in May

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the May 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

QS Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QSEP remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 159,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,461. QS Energy has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

About QS Energy

(Get Rating)

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies. It operates through the United States, Canada, South and Central America, Middle East, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded on February 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

