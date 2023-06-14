QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Down 48.7% in May

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the May 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
QS Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:QSEP remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 159,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,461. QS Energy has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
About QS Energy
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QS Energy (QSEP)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.