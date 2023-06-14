QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 458 ($5.73).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QQ shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.63) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.76) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.68) to GBX 457 ($5.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

QQ opened at GBX 367.80 ($4.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,419.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 364.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 351.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.20 ($4.96).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,076.92%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

