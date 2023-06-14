PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PureTech Health by 15.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PureTech Health during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PureTech Health by 1,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTC remained flat at $28.00 on Tuesday. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

