PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $82.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in PulteGroup by 20.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

