PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,839,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 881,106 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $128,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.