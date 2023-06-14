Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after buying an additional 12,488,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,034 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,928 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

