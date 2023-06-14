Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stake Reduced by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Prothena makes up 8.6% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.17% of Prothena worth $92,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Prothena by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

Prothena Price Performance

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,350,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,259,390. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

