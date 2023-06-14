ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.88

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.88 and last traded at $70.09, with a volume of 93575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.61.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGL. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,051,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

