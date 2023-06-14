ProKidney (PROK) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ProKidney to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProKidney and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A -$108.03 million -22.42 ProKidney Competitors $711.91 million $88.86 million -2.40

ProKidney’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -11.18% ProKidney Competitors -4,101.07% -144.13% -42.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares ProKidney and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of ProKidney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProKidney and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 ProKidney Competitors 1040 4106 11059 177 2.63

ProKidney currently has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 30.36%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 81.31%. Given ProKidney’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProKidney has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About ProKidney

(Get Rating)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.