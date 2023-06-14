Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.24 and last traded at $38.61. 402,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 893,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,557,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,666,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,902 shares of company stock worth $15,243,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,650,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after buying an additional 1,365,792 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 725,232 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after acquiring an additional 620,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 617,830 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

