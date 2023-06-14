Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.79

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.79 and last traded at $61.72, with a volume of 67774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 6.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 190,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $627,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

