Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,554 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Procore Technologies worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,060,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 336,808 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,831,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,209 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,481,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,818,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,209 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,481,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,818,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,386 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,481. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.